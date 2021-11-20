Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

