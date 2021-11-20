Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

NYSE:BLK opened at $914.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $669.00 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $900.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $891.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

