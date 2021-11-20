Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO Sells $13,579.62 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 7,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $13,579.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.
Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. On average, analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
CSLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Castlight Health
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.