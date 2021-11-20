Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO Sells $13,579.62 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 7,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $13,579.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. On average, analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 272,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 255,925 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 84.5% in the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,241,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.