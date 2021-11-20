Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 553.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 169,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 143,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $470,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $352,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,248.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

