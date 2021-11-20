Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report $36.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.25 million and the highest is $36.85 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $138.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,697,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,115 shares of company stock valued at $961,916 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,791. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $754.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

