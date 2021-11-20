Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce $165.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.40 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $643.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $699.60 million, with estimates ranging from $691.90 million to $705.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATY. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 587,358 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,353,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after acquiring an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. 322,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,214. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

