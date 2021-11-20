CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading Down 1.6%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 42,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 23,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

About CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

