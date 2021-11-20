Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

CBOE stock opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.21. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $116,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after acquiring an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after buying an additional 279,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

