CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce sales of $8.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.21 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.69. 1,686,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,488. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Earnings History and Estimates for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

