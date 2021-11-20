CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce sales of $8.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.21 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.69. 1,686,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,488. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

