Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,054 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,514,000 after buying an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cedar Fair by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 439,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,594,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 606,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

FUN stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

