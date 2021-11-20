Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 555,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLSN remained flat at $$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 318,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,024. The company has a market cap of $64.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

