Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.10.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$15.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.94 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a market cap of C$30.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

