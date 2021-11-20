Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 101.75 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.90. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard acquired 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

