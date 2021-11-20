CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Position Lowered by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after buying an additional 3,986,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after buying an additional 3,950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.55 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

