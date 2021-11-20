Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

