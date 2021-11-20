Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25.
In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
