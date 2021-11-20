Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.33. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 3,407 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $457.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 970.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

