CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

CF Industries stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,422 shares of company stock worth $14,518,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

