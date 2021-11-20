CFO4Life Group LLC Has $234,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

