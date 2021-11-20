Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The stock traded as low as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 419926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

