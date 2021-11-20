Chardan Capital Cuts Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $25.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.56. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $649,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.