Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

CTHR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CTHR opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.15.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth $677,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

