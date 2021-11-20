Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,553 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of CEVA worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $48.19 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.69, a PEG ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.