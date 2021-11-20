Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,865 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Driven Brands worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRVN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of DRVN opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock valued at $35,677,903. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.