Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

