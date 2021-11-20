Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.07 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $527,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

