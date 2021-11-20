Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 342,290 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 653.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of MicroVision worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 1,042.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $7.89 on Friday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.