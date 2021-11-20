Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of The Pennant Group worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $641.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

