Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 255843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.73).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 511.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 430.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market cap of £271.10 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

