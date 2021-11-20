Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAYU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,581,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $408,000.

CLAYU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

