Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.75. 1,195,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. Chemours has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.