Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.40. 3,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $25.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

