China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRHKY stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.