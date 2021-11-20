China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CRHKY stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.95.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.