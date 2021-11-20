Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.54. Chindata Group shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 13,109 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.66.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Chindata Group by 310.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.