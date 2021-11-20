Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.54. Chindata Group shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 13,109 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.66.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 3.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Chindata Group by 310.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
