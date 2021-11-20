Chinh Chu Sells 56,250 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $920,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Chinh Chu sold 1,020 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after buying an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

