Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in October

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CJEWY stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

CJEWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

