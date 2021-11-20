Christina Luconi Sells 4,927 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $132.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.80 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

