Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 230.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

