Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.93. 87,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,388. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $632.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.