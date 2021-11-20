CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

