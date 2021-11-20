CIBC Boosts Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$67.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

