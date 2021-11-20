Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.10

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.10 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after acquiring an additional 234,931 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,834,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 4,424.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

