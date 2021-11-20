Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 651,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

