Citadel Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,522 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 73,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,930,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

