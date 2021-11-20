Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 6,936 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $990,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $1,446,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $2,962,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $1,974,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFV opened at $9.97 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

