Citigroup Increases Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $258.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $254.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.99% from the company’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.42.

Shares of BIDU opened at $151.77 on Thursday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

