Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,277 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

