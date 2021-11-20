Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$835 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.900-$4.950 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Barclays lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.50.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $83.61 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.