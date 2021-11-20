Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post $30.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.20 million, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $121.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

CIVB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,411. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $374.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.