Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

