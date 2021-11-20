Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.96.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 186,858 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 375.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 677,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

